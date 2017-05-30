Cole Chevy Mountain Festival kicks off in Bluefield

The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival officially kicked off at Bluefield City Park on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. This year there are about a dozen different rides to choose from at the festival- ranging from slower rides for kids to faster rides like the cyclone. But if you're not up for the adventure, there are also plenty of food vendors selling festival favorites like funnel cakes and ice cream. Festival Road Manager, James Graybeal, said there are plenty of other kid friendly activities like face painting and games.

"We've been working non-stop since Sunday morning. We were in South Carolina; we operated on Sunday and tore everything down Sunday night," Graybeal said.

The festival is going on Tuesday through Sunday, now until June 4th.