Prayer Vigil held for fallen Officer in Bluefield

The City of Bluefield is mourning the loss of an officer killed in the line of duty.

On Tuesday afternoon law enforcement and community members joined together for a prayer vigil to honor the life of the officer who died serving his community. Members of the Bluefield community gathered outside the City's Police Department to pray for the family and friends of the officer killed in the line of duty.

As a Pastor in the town, Garry Moore said he's thankful the people of Bluefield came together to turn this parking lot into a sanctuary.

"This is a way we need to pull together. All communities need to pull together like this, not trying to figure out who's fault it is. We just really need to pull together and realize there's still a family out there that needs our attention and we need to pray to God on their behalf, especially during tragedy," Moore said.

Moore said now, more than ever, their community needs to show their support for law enforcement.

"They are putting their lives on the line every day. None of us know when we're going to walk out of the house and not walk back but they're putting their lives on the line every single day and they deserve our prayers and they deserve our attention," Moore added.

It wasn't just the family who was mourning. The community was also there to offer comfort to fellow officers of the Bluefield Police Department who were there to remember their fallen comrade.

The officer killed is not being identified until all family members are notified.