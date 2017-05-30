Neighbors Loving Neighbors Breaks Ground In Kanawha County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Neighbors Loving Neighbors Breaks Ground In Kanawha County

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Kanawha County -

 As the one year anniversary of the devastating floods approaches, Neighbors Loving Neighbors continues to provide funding for those effected. 

Today a ground breaking ceremony was held in Kanawha county to build ten new homes for flood victims.

 So far the non-profit has helped rebuild more than 600 flooded homes throughout the mountain state. 


"We are blessed to have some monetary contributions from neighbors loving neighbors the have played a role in several of houses that we have built or repaired here in the Clendenin Area and state wide," Miranda Nabors said. Nabors works a case manager with West Virginia Conference United Methodist Church.


With the help of volunteers with the Mennonite Disaster Service , the homes are expected to be completed in September.

