Darius Toney's Family Seeks Answers a Year After His Death

A year has passed since the fatal shooting of a Raleigh County man and police are still looking for answers.

Darius Toney, 29, was killed last Memorial Day. Deputies found Toney dead at his home on Burton Street from apparent gunshot wounds in Sprague last year.

In the year since he was found, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department has continued to look for new evidence in the case.

Ann Toney, Darius's grandmother, is pleading for answers.



"He was shot twice in the head and somebody should know something, I know there's somebody out there that claims they love me but they won't talk," Toney said.



Police have interviewed several people in the investigation, but need more information to find the suspect.



"It just feels like we're here all alone, I'm tired of waiting on somebody to do something," Toney said.



Anyone who has any information about this case can report it anonymously to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department or CrimeStoppers.

