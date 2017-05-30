Child Sex Crimes Trial Begins In Mercer County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Child Sex Crimes Trial Begins In Mercer County

 A trial started on May 30, 2017 in Mercer County for Charles Barie, Jr.  Opening statements started at 2:30p.m.  He's on trial for almost 30 counts of child sex crimes.  Prosecutors said Barie is facing 8 Counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of A Minor, 8 Counts of Sexual Abuse, and 8 Counts of another sexual related charge.  We are told the child involved was less than 12-years-old when the alleged abuse occurred.  This trial is expected to take up to 3 days.
Back in January of 2017, a mistrial was declared.

