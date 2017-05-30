Grants Supermarket Honors Law Enforcement With Free Lunches

Employees at Grants Supermarket are showing their appreciation to local law enforcement on May 30, 2017. They provided free lunches-to-go to officers at any of their 15 locations in Southern, West Virginia. They even stopped by the Bluefield Police Department and dropped off lunches.

Marketing Organizer Pam Carter said, "In light of what happened today, we thought we would deliver something special to the Bluefield Police Department knowing they weren't going to be able to come out. We wanted them to know we were thinking of them."

Workers are encouraging residents to put in a blue light bulb on your porch to show support. They are also asking for you to wear blue and tie a blue ribbon on your vehicle.