Bluefield WV Police Officer Killed In Early Morning Accident During A Police Pursuit

Officers with the city of Bluefield West Virginia Police Department are mourning after one of their own was killed and several others were injured on May 30, 2017. It happened during a police chase.

Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout said, "We are devastated to learn on the death of one of our police officers. His tragic passing in the line of duty highlights the grave dangers our men and women in blue face each day."

A police chase through downtown Bluefield left 1 police officer dead and 3 others injured during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The chase began just after midnight. It involved 4 Bluefield West Virginia Police officers and a West Virginia State Trooper. The suspect lead them down Princeton Avenue from the intersection with Bluefield Avenue to the intersection with Lee Street. That suspect wasn't injured and has been arrested. There is no word on that person's name or charges. Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow believes the pursuit was related to a possible DUI. Out of respect for the fallen officer's family, Chief Dillow is not releasing the name of the officer killed at this time.

Dillow said, I would like to remind everyone that these men that were out there last night doing what they do every night. They have families. They have friends so please keep that in mind as you maybe meet their family or as you find out who they are."

Troopers are handling the investigation and are doing an accident re-enactment.

Chief Dillow said the 3 other officers who were injured are doing fine. He said business will go on as usual at the department to keep everyone safe but he's asking everyone to keep in mind that they lost one of their own today.

