White Sulphur Springs business continues to prosper after the June 2016 Flood

In the town of White Sulphur Springs, many businesses have fought to reopen their doors. 59 News caught up with one business that not only recovered from the damage, but prospered.

Roughly five feet of standing water forced Wendy's to replace all of their furniture and appliances. The renovation meant closing the business for three months, which also meant the Wendy's employees had to work in other locations, or go without work.

Although it was a difficult time for everyone, store manager Loretta Thomas says working to reconstruct the building also helped bring everyone together.

"It was never a split community, but everyone came together and helped one another and it's made West Virginia a lot better," Thomas said.

Not only did Wendy's replace all of the damaged equipment, but they also expanded by adding wi-fi, a new television, and a new dining room area. But the new technology isn't just for customers. They also brought in a next generation kitchen complete with new fryers and a new register system.

"Before, behind the line it was smaller. They extended the back line and as you can tell, looking in here they redid everything they put a big screen TV in for us and a fireplace, we didn't have that the first time," Thomas added.

If you're interested in working at the White Sulphur Springs location you can stop by or go online to fill out an application. They have several positions they're hoping to fill.