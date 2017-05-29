VFW Raises Money for Veterans

Members with the Veterans of Foreign Wars showed their support for those who have served our country this Memorial Day.

All day today VFW members were at the Walmart in MacArthur handing out Poppys. The poppy's were free, but the organization was accepting donations. Their goal this year is to raise $1,800. The VFW puts all of the money raised straight toward helping veterans.

"It's very important because this is actually our life blood, by doing this poppy drive is the life blood. It's also in memory of the veterans, past and present," said the VFW District 5 Commander, Bill Cusson.

For those who weren't able to make it out there today, the VFW accepts donations at the Beckley location on South Kanawha street.