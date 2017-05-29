Memorial Day Ceremony Held in Coal City - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Memorial Day Ceremony Held in Coal City

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
COAL CITY -

Monday morning (5/29) people in Coal City kicked off their Memorial Day honoring veterans.

This was a part of an annual event that's held at Stoco High School. Dozens of people came out to remember those who have served our country.

The community said today is their way to commemorate everyone who has and is fighting for our freedom.

"As a veteran myself, it means a lot for me to be here, but everyday should be Memorial Day to the families who lost their loved ones. Everyday is Memorial Day to me," said a Post Commander for the VFW Post in Sophia, Kevin Meadows.

The ceremony started more than a decade ago and people hope to see it continue for years to come.

