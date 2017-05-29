Family Remembers Veteran Missing in Action

"He's a hero," said Leonia Hunt. Robert William Hunt was a Beckley native who served his country and risked his own life for the freedom of others. "He was a fighter and he was a trooper, he was the gun on deck in Vietnam," said Leonia Hunt.

As his wife, Leonia Hunt said he went to Vietnam 50 years ago and never returned.

Every year Leonia takes Memorial Day to remember Robert for the courageous man he was. She said he was a loving husband and proud father of two girls. "It was hard raising two babies alone, but with God's help I made it," said Leonia Hunt.

For decades Leonia has been left wondering, what happened and where he did he go? It's those unknown questions she wishes should could find answers to.

A half of a century later, she has made it her goal to let his legacy live on. On a monument in Coal City at Stoco High School, Robert's name is engraved and his family said, they're doing their part to make sure his legacy lives on. "We missed him so much that my son joined the army just like he did," said Robert's daughter, Terry Hunt.

While it's amazing to see part of her father in her own son, Terry said it's also scary to knowing the realities of war. "It's hard when they left because our father never came back, so it was very detrimental to us," said Terry Hunt.

While Robert Hunt didn't return, every Memorial Day Leonia brings family to visit his plaque in Coal City to show younger generations, like her granddaughter, who he was.

"His name and memory still goes on, he will never be forgotten," said Leonia Hunt.