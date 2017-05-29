Crossfit Bluefield Holds Murph Workout In Honor Of Fallen Servicemen And Servicewomen

Members at Crossfit Bluefield did a workout in remembrance of our fallen soldiers. It happened at Bluefield City Park on May 29. 2017. They did a workout called Murph in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy who was killed in Afghanistan. Participants ran a mile, did 100 pull-ups, 200 push ups, and 300 air squats.

Co-Owner of Crossfit Bluefield Buddy Miller said, "It's a hard workout but as we struggle through the workout, we are very mindful of the sacrifices that you know our men and women have given on our behalf for us to have the freedom to even be able to do this workout.

Participants finished out with another mile. So, they ran 2 miles in total.