Residents Visit Those Who Served War Museum In Princeton On Memorial Day

In Princeton, people attended the Those Who Served War Museum on Memorial Day 2017 to remember veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. They unveiled a new display of photos from World War II given by local veteran Mel Grubb. The museum has a memorial room as well as artifacts donated by residents. They have displays ranging from the Civil War through the War in Afghanistan.

President of the museum Michael Kessinger said, "It's really special with the memorial room that we added here to the museum in 2012. As you look around this room you'll see the names of those servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country and protecting our freedoms for each one of the wars."

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.