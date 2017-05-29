Memorial Day Ceremony Held In Bluefield

An elaborate ceremony took place in Bluefield beginning at 10:30 a.m. on May 29, 2017 on Memorial Day. It was put on by the local American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9.

Ernestine Clark was presented with an American flag on Monday in honor of her late husband Elgin Clark's service in the United States Navy. He passed away in 1995. She was thankful for the ceremony.

Clark said, "He would want it because he loved his flags. I kept for every holiday especially Memorial Day and 4th of July and things. I always put flags out and they're up my walk. I got my big flag it goes outside. It means a lot to me."

Veteran and Commander of the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 Brian Krabbe said he had tears in his eyes during the ceremony.

Krabbe said, "You know she needed that. She deserved it. Her husband fought in World War II, United States Navy.

A wreath was laid at the flagpole at Chicory Square in remembrance of all the men and women who lost their lives.

Krabbe said everyone should just sit back and reflect.

Krabbe said, "A lot of us been to combat. A lot of us have been there. A lot of us have friends, soldiers underneath that were killed. If you haven't, just take a few seconds to think about the United States and how we got here."

Bluefield City Manager, retired Col. Dane Rideout was the keynote speaker.