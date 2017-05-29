Vigils planned to honor slain Virginia officer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia State Police special agent fatally shot at a Richmond public housing complex is being remembered at prayer vigils around the region.

United Communities Against Crime is hosting a vigil on Monday evening near the spot where Special Agent Michael Walter was fatally shot days before.

State police spokesman Sgt. Stephan Vick says another vigil is planned Tuesday at the Blackhawk Gym in Powhatan, where Walter founded a youth wrestling program. On Wednesday, he says a vigil is planned at state police headquarters.

Media outlets report a blue-and-gray cruiser parked outside headquarters has been transformed into a memorial to Walter. Mourners have left flowers, balloons and painted rocks in his memory. Walter's minivan parked outside the state police office in Powhatan County has also become an impromptu memorial.

