Keeping WV's kids fed when school's out

About 1 in 5 kids in the Mountain State struggle with hunger. While many students rely on receiving two meals a day at school, the number of children going hungry could rise in the summer months. But there's help.

Nancy Kennedy has been a Kanawha County teacher for 10 years. She knows many kids don't just rely on school for the education but also for food. Kennedy, a teacher at East Bank Middle School said, "over the years I've had a lot of children tell me they come to school to eat, that they get breakfast and lunch and that's one of the reasons they come to school."



According to No Kid Hungry, only 10% of kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch also get meals over the summer. Between it's food bank and soup kitchen, Mountain Mission is one of the groups that tries to make sure kids do not go hungry when school's out.



"Children don't understand, they're hungry, they wanna eat and it's up to us adults, up to us as a community," said John Roberts, the Executive Director Mountain Mission. Mountain Missions Soup Kitchen has been open since the fall, meaning this summer will be its first. And with kids out of the school the chefs are preparing to serve dozens of additional meals a day.



"We know that it's gonna increase, those are not mouths that we normally feed," said Roberts, "but we know it's gonna happen during the summertime."



Roberts says the soup kitchen has already seen more kids on top of the usual clientele. For the summer they're expecting to have to feed at least 40 to 60 kids a day who normally get food at school.



"We can't wait until the people are here and they're hungry to prepare we have to make sure that we're ready in advance."

The soup kitchen is currently closed on Saturdays. It's considering expanding hours for the higher summer demand.