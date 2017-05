West Virginia State troopers with the Hamlin detachment made a traffic stop when they observed someone traveling at over 90 miles per hour on I-64.

When troopers pulled the car over, they found the passenger, Melody Legg, in possession of drugs, cash, and scales.

Legg had 22 grams of methamphetamine, scales, a small amount of marijuana, and $5,000 in cash in her possession.

Legg is currently being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.