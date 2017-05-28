Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hundreds of Dollars Worth of - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Meat

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. -

According to our sister station, WOWK, 36 year-old, Charles Riffle of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart.

South Charleston Police said Riffle left the store with a shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended.

Riffle resisted arrest and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and six Xanax pills on him.

Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an officer, fleeing, two counts of shoplifting, possession of a schedule I, and schedule IV controlled substance.

Riffle also gave a false name during booking to try to conceal the fact that he had two active warrants.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.