Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Meat

According to our sister station, WOWK, 36 year-old, Charles Riffle of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart.

South Charleston Police said Riffle left the store with a shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended.

Riffle resisted arrest and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and six Xanax pills on him.

Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an officer, fleeing, two counts of shoplifting, possession of a schedule I, and schedule IV controlled substance.

Riffle also gave a false name during booking to try to conceal the fact that he had two active warrants.