One person dead, two injured at high school graduation party

One person is dead and two others are injured after a high school graduation party shooting.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Martin Drive in Axton.

Two victims were taken by private vehicle to Memorial Hospital of Martinsville. Another victim, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at Danville Regional Medical. His identity is not being released at this time.

If you have information about this case, call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7800, the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044 or you may email your information tosar@pittgov.org.

