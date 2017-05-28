Annual Vet Together Held the Mountaineer Military Museum

The Annual Vet together was held Saturday afternoon (5/27) in Weston at the Mountaineer Military Museum.

The event is held after every year and allows the vets to share stories with one another and enjoy time together. A special fundraiser was held at the event for the Korean War Memorial that will soon be a part of the museum.

Those that attended were able to browse the museum and reflect on memories.

"It's electric, just to hear their stories, and to chat with them, and to see a tear in the eye, and for someone to come up and hug you and to say thank you for having the museum. It's powerful," said Barbara McVaney, Executive Director of the Mountaineer Military Museum.

The Military Museum will be open this Monday during the Memorial day holiday