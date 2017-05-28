Annual Vet Together Held the Mountaineer Military Museum - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Annual Vet Together Held the Mountaineer Military Museum

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
WESTON, W.Va. -

The Annual Vet together was held Saturday afternoon (5/27) in Weston at the Mountaineer Military Museum. 

The event is held after every year and allows the vets to share stories with one another and enjoy time together. A special fundraiser was held at the event for the Korean War Memorial that will soon be a part of the museum. 

Those that attended were able to browse the museum and reflect on memories. 

"It's electric, just to hear their stories, and to chat with them, and to see a tear in the eye, and for someone to come up and hug you and to say thank you for having the museum. It's powerful," said Barbara McVaney, Executive Director of the Mountaineer Military Museum. 

The Military Museum will be open this Monday during the Memorial day holiday

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.