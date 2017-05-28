WV National Cemetery Hosts Memorial Day Service

The 150th Annual Memorial Day Program at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton honored fallen soldiers while remembering the veterans still with us today.

Trenton Pauley, West Virginia VFW Senior Vice Commander, served in places where citizens do not have the same freedoms we do in the United States.

"We know how fragile and precious freedom is, and it must be defended, so that people do not forget the cost of freedom," said Pauley.

The Memorial Day Ceremony included performances by the Taylor County Middle School Band and the Taylor-County All-County Chorus.

Pauley said it is critical for those young and old to understand the sacrifices those in the armed forces have made and are still making for this country.

"I hope they realize that those of us that are older care deeply about our country and we want to pass that lesson on to them," said Pauley. Pauley also said those who go overseas to serve are not the only group that should be honored. "Those people that stay behind while we go to war. We need to make sure that we give them credit for keeping the home fire burning," he said.

The cemetery will host a Memorial Day Program following the West Virginia Memorial Day Parade, which starts at 9 a.m.