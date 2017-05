According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting occurred in the small town of Belle.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue.

Dispatchers tell our sister station, WOWK, a 23 year-old female was shot in the ribs.

The suspect in the shooting fled and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is currently on the hunt for him.

