National Parks Service hosts water safety class

The National Parks Service is working to ensure everyone's safety in the water as the weather warms up. On Sunday they hosted the first class for their water safety course at the Sandstone Visitor Center.

People were able to learn about different sections of the river, and the importance of wearing a life jacket. They also got the chance to learn more about how to use kayaks and boats.

"That's what we're trying to remind folks of this weekend. Before you go out there just think of these simple things; the life jacket, you and your family and what we're doing today is showing you the different styles of life jackets so you get an idea of the price range, the style best for you and whatever type of activity you're going to have," said Park Ranger Richard Altare.

Everyone at that class on Sunday took home a free life jacket.