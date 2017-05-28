SHOOTING leaves 8 dead in Mississippi

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said eight people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy, have been shot and killed in what appears to have been a domestic incident.

MBI said authorities are investigating three different crime scenes, one on Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto and two in Brookhaven (Coopertown Road and East Lincoln Road), all in Lincoln County.

The incident started Saturday night around 11 p.m., according to Warren Strain with the Department of Public Safety.

