Person Struck by Vehicle in Huntington

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -

A person was struck by a vehicle in Huntington,WV.

911 Dispatchers told our sister station, WOWK-TV, that the person who was hit by the vehicle was transported by Cabell County EMS to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The accident happened at the intersection West 11th Street and Monroe Avenue.

The Huntington Fire Department along with local police departments responded to the scene.

Details on the victim's injuries are unknown at this time. There has been no mention of drunk driving and 911 dispatchers have not released information regarding the driver of the vehicle.

