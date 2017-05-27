WVU Delays Tuition Increases

West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed raising tuition, while the state budget remains unresolved.

A board meeting on Friday (5/26) was called to set tuition and fees, but only lasted a few minutes. WVU President Gordon Gee said it's fair to say there will be a tuition increase, but it's unclear at what level, due to state budget uncertainty.



West Virginia University at Parkersburg will offer in-state tuition rates to all students in three online programs.

The Board of Governors in April voted to let students from any state enroll in the three programs at the in-state rate, starting with the 2017-2018 school year.