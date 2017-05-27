Trump Continues his Travels to Italy

President Trump met with dozens of world leaders, discussing terrorism, trade, and climate change.

Trump visited U.S. Troops at an airbase in Sicily to declare his first foreign trip a victory. There he pointed to a $110 billion arms deal in Saudi Arabia and pledges of counter terrorism support from partners as his key victories. '"We're gonna have a lot of strength and we're gonna have a lot of peace," said President Trump.

He was the only foreign leader at the G-7 summit not to commit to the 2015 Paris climate change agreement. The president tweeted he'd put off that decision for another week. The Trump Administration remained deeply divided on the accord, which puts limits on greenhouse gas emissions.

America's closest allies, including; Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and the U.K. issued a communique. That said the U.S. was quote "not in a position to join consensus." That frustrated German Chancellor, Angela Merkel who described the discussion as quote "very difficult, if not to say very dissatisfying."

The White House declared the summit 'unbelievably' successful. Diplomats said in meetings with Trump they told CBS News he was very quiet, and mainly in a listening mode. Not so on the president's America first trade policy or at where the president pushed America's military allies to boost their own spending on defense. "Money is starting to pour in. It's only fair to the United States. We wanna be treated fairly and we're behind all the way, but we wanna be treated fairly," said President Trump. It isn't clear what money President Trump was referring to as members do not pay the U.S.

A question that reporters could not ask Trump since he skipped the usual presidential press conference held at the end of his first foreign trip.

At the end of this, nearly nine day foreign tour, President Trump leaves with apparent cracks in the U.S. Alliance with world's most powerful democracies and touting much closer ties with Saudi Arabia and the Muslim world.