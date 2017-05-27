Gregg Allman Passes Away From Liver Cancer

Gregg Allman, a founding member of the Allman Brothers and a pioneer of southern rock died from complications of liver cancer at his home in Savannah Georgia Saturday (5/27).

Allman played a Hammond B-3 organ like none other. His smoky blues vocals helped put the Allman Brothers Band and southern rock on the map. The Allman Brothers music intertwined jazz, country and blues to crank out hits as Rambling man, Whipping post and Midnight Rider.

In 1971, the band released At Fillmore East, the group's third album which Rolling Stone Magazine called the finest live rock performance ever committed to vinyl. Gregg was unprepared for the level of stardom he had reached. Four years later, Gregg married Cher, just three days after she divorced her husband, Sonny Bono.

The Allman Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. The following year they also won a Grammy for best rock instrumental performance for "Jessica."

Gregg released six solo albums over his career. He stopped performing six months ago when his health started to fade.