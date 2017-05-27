NEW Arrests Made in Manchester Bombing Investigation

Three more people were arrested overnight in connection with the bombing last week at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. 22 people were killed, along with the suspect who blew himself up and Isis has claimed responsibility.

Police this weekend raided a home in Manchester as British officials said they've rounded up the majority of the arena bomber's known associates. "They're very significant these arrests. We're very happy we have got our hands around some of the key players that we're concerned about. But as I say there is still a little bit more to do," said Britain's Head of National County Terrorism Policing, Assistant Commissioner, Mark Rowley.

Searches are still taking place at a handful of locations around the city. As the investigation takes shape, the threat level was reduced from "critical" to "severe".

Prime Minister Teresa May cautioned people not to let their guard down. "The public should be clear about what this means. A threat level of severe means an attack is highly likely, the country should remain vigilant," said May.

Authorities are still trying to answer several key questions; did attacker Salman Abedi received help making his bomb, we're more explosives produced and are there plans for another attack?

This ongoing investigation is now the backdrop for a busy holiday weekend. Athletes from around the world are in town competing in the Great City Games and the Great Manchester Run, a half marathon scheduled for Sunday (5/28). "At its heart, the job of the police is to protect the public. This weekend that's particularly important. Whatever event you are going to, whether you are going shopping, or you're going to sporting events or music events or whatever this weekend, I'd encourage the public to carry on," said Rowley.

Despite the reduced threat level, the army will continue to patrol the streets until Tuesday when they will be gradually be withdrawn.