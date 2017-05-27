VSP Special Agent Fatally Shot

The Virginia State Police mourns the loss of their 63rd member to die in the line of duty since 1932.

Special Agent Michael Walter was fatally shot early Saturday morning (5/27). At 45 years-old, Walter passed away at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Special Agent Walter was a Powhatan County resident, who leaves behind his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Saturday law enforcement participated in a procession that drove by the hospital where Special Agent Walter was taken after he was shot.

Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a 27-year-old, Travis Ball in a residence shortly after 6 a.m. in Northumberland County Saturday morning.

Ball is charged with shooting Special Agent Michael Walter.

Special Agent Walter was a veteran and served with the United States Marine Corps (USMC) from 1989 to 1994. Before to joining the Virginia State Police in 1998, he also worked as a security officer at MCV Hospital and then served two years as an officer with the Virginia Division of Capitol Police.