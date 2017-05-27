MISSING: WV State Police are looking for Alexis "White" Basconi

West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White."

Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22.

Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.

She is currently reported as a missing person and an investigation with West Virginia State Police is on going.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts or any tips that could lead to locating her can contact WV State Police at (304) 256-6700.