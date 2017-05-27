Burning Rock Hosts Fundraiser for Local Treatment Facility - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Burning Rock Hosts Fundraiser for Local Treatment Facility

SOPHIA -


    Dozens of thrill seekers in Sophia gathered at Burning Rock to Ride and Raise funds for a local treatment facility. 
   The second annual Danny Wahl Memorial Ride roared throughout  adventure park and featured food, music, games and fun for the entire family.
   The event raises money for Sound Mind Incorporated,a new faith based substance abuse treatment facility which helps people break their addictions. 
   The facility also provides assistance to trade schools and preparing for college.


"People need to learn that weather they were hurt by somebody in the past or if they have made choices in their life that have brought to where they were that they can recover and they can change and they can have the abundant life that Christ tells us we can," Pastor Tony Bailey said.

The facility is located in Lester and offers both a 6 to 12 month program. 

