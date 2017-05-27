Locals Celebrate Beckley Founder

As a part of memorial day weekend, people in Raleigh County traveled back in time to celebrate Founders day.

Crowds gathered at the Wildwood House Museum in Beckley. Its The Home of Founder General Alfred Beckley who first visited the area in 1835 and named it after his father John Beckley. The home features several artifacts such as Raleigh county's very first piano.



"We want people to know the rich heritage we have in this town not too many towns have the original homes of their founder sitting where it was built. Not too many towns can also say that in that home and we are a small town so lets face it not too many small towns can say two presidents visited their city's founder in that very home and it is full of artifacts that belong to the family," Cindy Worley said. Worley is a local historian and served as the event coordinator.



Alfred Beckley died at the age of 86. He was Beckley's first Postmaster, tax collector, and superintendent of schools.