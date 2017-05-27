Beckley Pool Opens For Summer

One of Beckley's popular hot spots is finally open for the summer season. Saturday kids of all ages spent the day making a splash and enjoying the upgraded water slide.

"This spring we worked on making it look nice, the local girl scout troupe worked on painting the water slide we've had some improvements to the pumps around the pool," Leslie Baker said. Baker is the Director Parks and Recreation.



Due to life guard shortages, this year officials were forced to make some adjustments to the pool's schedule.

"Unfortunately we are only going to be open three days out of the week this summer so this week on memorial day weekend we are going to be

open Saturday, Sunday and Monday but after that we are only going to be open on Fridays Saturdays and Sundays," Baker said.

For the kids who like to stay dry but still have fun there is some new playgrounds to enjoy.



"The most important thing is that we are really happy that we have two new sets of play ground equipment that are 100 percent accessible for our children there's is a toddler area," Baker said.



The play areas feature whats called a Soft-fall Rubber Surface to help prevent kids from getting hurt while playing.



"Ground cover its kind of like a playground tempur-pedic its so nice and cushioned when kids fall, I'm not saying they wont get hurt but

its not like falling on the ground or mulch or pebbles or anything like that," Baker added.