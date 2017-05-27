Dandelion Festival continues in White Sulphur Springs

Saturday is the second day for the West Virginia Dandelion Festival in Greenbrier County. People could visit Main Street in White Sulphur Springs to shop from local vendors and sample food like funnel cakes and ice cream.

Kids also joined the fun, getting the chance to play with inflatable bounce houses.

"We always look forward to Memorial Weekend in White Sulphur Springs because it always means the return of the Dandelion Festival. It's so much fun for everybody and when you have great weather like this it's wonderful to see all of our friends and neighbors and visitors coming in to enjoy the town," said White Sulphur Springs Main Street representative Lynn Swann.

On Saturday night the festival will set off fireworks at Midland Trail Park at 10:00 p.m. Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Veterans will be honored at a special luncheon and flag dedication.