Alderson hosts second annual Strawberry Festival

Alderson celebrated their second annual strawberry festival on Saturday. The event offered live music, food vendors and even a dessert contest.

People could also shop from local vendors for items like clothing, comic books and plants. The festival is sponsored by Alderson Main Street and the Town of Alderson. There were also students from Greenbrier West High School selling plants and produce.

"It's a first time experience, I don't think many of us have been here so it's been really interesting to see new people and see new things," said Greenbrier West High School student Katherine Helmick.

The Strawberry Festival wrapped up around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.