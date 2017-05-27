WVSOM celebrates 40th Commencement Ceremony

On Saturday, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated their 40th Commencement Ceremony at their campus in Lewisburg.

As the Class President, Miles Medina is one of 175 students who graduated from the Osteopathic School of Medicine. While he's excited to move on to the next chapter in his life, he says it will still be hard to say goodbye to his classmates.

"We've studied and put in incredible amounts of effort these last four years. Now we're finally coming to today and I think a lot of us realize this morning it's goodbye and we've struggled together, we've all had massive achievements together and it all comes down to today. We know we're going to do so many great things in the future," Medina said.

In just a few short weeks Medina will go on to complete an internship as an Emergency Medicine resident at the Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Michigan.

"It's 'hit the ground running.' I keep asking people 'how do we get ready?' and everybody laughs and says you have no idea what's about to happen to you next, but you'll have a blast," Medina added.

Several officials from the school spoke during the ceremony, along with Congressman Evan Jenkins. As the President of the Medical School, Michael Adelman says he's proud of the growth and achievements the students have made over the course of their education.

"I actually got tears in my eyes because I remember four years ago they came in all scared and wondering whether they're going to survive this and then they come out and they're physicians. They're confident, they're mature and they're ready to go out there," Adelman said.

60 of the 175 graduates that walked across the stage Saturday were West Virginia natives.