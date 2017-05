A former Greenbrier County resident is honored in her hometown Friday, May 26.

98-year-old Katherine Johnson, the former NASA mathematician and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, now has a street named after her in White Sulphur Springs, where she was born.

The alleyway between St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the public library is now Katherine Coleman Johnson Way.

Her achievements at NASA were recently put on the silver screen in the movie Hidden Figures.