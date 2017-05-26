Busy roads expected for Memorial Day Weekend

Today is the unofficial start to summer and millions are out on the roads. AAA expects more than 39 million Americans to be on the road this holiday weekend.

But with the heavy rain we're expecting, along with extra cars on the road, travelers are making safety a priority.

"Be very aware, don't be distracted with your cell phone or your radio or things like that. Just be aware of cars behind you, cars in front of you," said Memorial Day Weekend traveler Robin Fairhurst.

It's also important to avoid using your cruise control while driving in heavy rain. This can help you minimize your risk of hydroplaning.