Bluestone Lake campgrounds effected by heavy rainfall

Now that it's Memorial Day weekend, getting on the lake might be all you can think about, but people visiting Bluestone Lake might have to wait a little longer.

Dianne Kever and her husband always look forward to spending Memorial Day outside, but the recent rainfall has kept them inside.

"Much different, It's always been pretty. Lots of flowers, just being able to go outside and do everything," Kever said.

Heavy rainfall has forced Bluestone lake to rise 23 feet above the normal, summer average. The Bluestone Dam alone is putting out about 300,000 gallons of water per second.

"It has seemed like over the last few weeks we've had several events one right after the other," said Bluestone Lake Resource Manager Dean Boniface.

While a majority of campgrounds at the Lake are now open, the campsite Bertha will remain closed through the weekend.

"With these water levels and really any water level, we really want to stress water safety, and just be cautious anytime you're around water, whether you're going into the New River, the Green brier River, or out on our lake," Bonifacio added.

The water is expected to be back to normal levels by Monday, but most boating traffic is closed from Friday until Sunday.