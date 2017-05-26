Preparations Underway For Cole Chevy Mountain Festival In Bluefi - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Preparations Underway For Cole Chevy Mountain Festival In Bluefield

Preparations Underway For Cole Chevy Mountain Festival In Bluefield

Posted: Updated:

Preparations are underway for the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival at Bluefield City Park.  The festival begins at 4 p.m. on May 30, 2017.  The general chairman of the festival Kyle Hurt said they are marking spots for the vendors on May 26, 2017.  He says this year, there will be about 10 or 12 rides.  One of those rides is already set up.  Vendors and the rest of the rides will be set up this weekend.  

Hurt said, "We do have a new dog show come in this year.  These will be more comedian type style dogs doing different tricks.  A gentlemen we had many years ago, Dave the Human Cannonball, will be here."

The festival runs through June 4, 2017.  There's no cost for admission. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.