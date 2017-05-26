Preparations Underway For Cole Chevy Mountain Festival In Bluefield

Preparations are underway for the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival at Bluefield City Park. The festival begins at 4 p.m. on May 30, 2017. The general chairman of the festival Kyle Hurt said they are marking spots for the vendors on May 26, 2017. He says this year, there will be about 10 or 12 rides. One of those rides is already set up. Vendors and the rest of the rides will be set up this weekend.

Hurt said, "We do have a new dog show come in this year. These will be more comedian type style dogs doing different tricks. A gentlemen we had many years ago, Dave the Human Cannonball, will be here."

The festival runs through June 4, 2017. There's no cost for admission.