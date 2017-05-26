Flood survivor sees inside new home for the first time

It may be almost a year since floodwaters devastated parts of Southern West Virginia, but for people rebuilding, their work has just begun. Lena Hoke is starting over in White Sulphur Springs. We first met Hoke two days after her life was turned upside down. The June floods had washed away her home, and destroyed almost everything she owned. But today, she's rebuilding in the same place her home once sat.

We were with Hoke as she stepped inside her new home for the first time. She's been staying in a one room cottage with her husband about 45 minutes away in Greenville. "The house was demoed. We got to be here and watch in come down in March. The foundation was built, and they started building the house on April 26th," Hoke said.

The Mennonite Disaster Service is donating their time to build Hoke's new house. Many of the workers have traveled a long way to lend a hand, but David Hagelgans has traveled 4,000 miles from his home in Germany to help people in West Virginia rebuild.



"It's definitely an awesome feeling to help them out in this situation. It's also a blessing for me and for them as well. I'm glad to do that work, and it's my way to show love," Hagelgans said.

Howard's Creek sits directly behind Hoke's home. When the floods hit last year, water rushed the banks, destroying the homes that stood there. We asked Hoke what she was most excited about to move into her new home. She said, "The fact that I'm going to have two bathrooms. My washer and dryer is not going to be in my kitchen; it's going to have its own little room."

It's the little things keeping Hoke going now, and as she reflects on how her life was changed, the most important lesson she has learned? Patience.

"Patience, and to know that you sit back and you wait and God's going to bless you. Don't look over your shoulder at the past and where you've come from. Don't look towards the horizon at what may be. You'd be surprised to how much happiness is right in front of your face," Hoke said.

