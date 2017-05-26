Troopers To Hold A DUI Checkpoint Over The Holiday Weekend To Raise Awareness

A driving under the influence checkpoint will be happening on May 27, 2017 on Oakvale Road in Princeton. It's being conducted by the Princeton Detachment of West Virginia State Police. It starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers want to prevent people from driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sgt. M. S. Haynes said, "This weekend there will be a lot of celebrations going on with graduations and the holiday weekend. People will be traveling, be out on the roadways. Just use common sense. Don't drink and drive. If you're going to be drinking make sure you have a sober driver to take you where you need to be."

The checkpoint ends at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. If caught drinking and driving, you could lose your license and have to pay fines.