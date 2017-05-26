Korean War Veteran Upgrading Veterans Memorial In Bluefield

Korean War veteran Arnold Yost said he has been working on upgrading the Veterans Memorial in Bluefield, Virginia since 2013. Yost served in the Army from 1952 until 1961. He said he's put about 1,500 hundred hours of work to enhance the memorial.

Yost said, "It personally means to me the love I have for the United States of America and to our veterans who served and gave their life and sacrificed and left their families and home and went to foreign land to sacrifice their life for each and every one of us."

Yost is with the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Bluefield, Virginia. They've added tiles, that people purchased with names of veterans, on the wall.

Right now there are about 250 tiles and the area holds about 1,100. It cost $50 per tile.

Yost said, "It's a tribute to all the veterans that served their country and gave their life for their country and those that didn't die that came back. It's still for them and their families."

Vietnam War veteran Wesley Dixon has his name displayed on a tile.

Dixon said, "Me as a retired veteran, it makes me proud. Anybody in the community can come by and take a look at it and they should be proud."

Yost said the repairs have been made thanks to a $30,000 grant from the Shott Foundation. Yost hopes the repairs will be finished in 2 years.

If you would like to purchase a tile for a veteran, you can call the town of Bluefield, Virginia.