WV Dandelion Festival serves as first major social event since June floods

The West Virginia Dandelion Festival kicked off in Greenbrier County with fun for your entire family! The streets of Downtown White Sulphur Springs were filled with people for the cruise-in and street dance Friday night. On Saturday night the festival will light up the night with Fireworks at Midland Trail Park at 10 p.m. West Virginia Dandelion Festival committee Vice-President Katherine Shelton said the festival is more important than ever this year, since it's the first major event in White Sulphur Springs since the floods washed through last June.

"This is the first real social event since we've had since the devastating floods of last June. This event is probably a way for us to kind of feel normal," Shelton said.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., veterans will be honored at a special luncheon and flag dedication. The fun wraps up with the grand parade on Sunday at 5 p.m.