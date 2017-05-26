White Sulphur Springs church seeks help to feed flood workers

While volunteers are donating their labor to rebuild homes for flood victims, the people they're helping are giving back too. The St. Thomas Episcopal Church in White Sulphur Springs provides meals to disaster relief workers. Linda Morrison, who attends the church, said they serve lunch to about 20 people a day, and right now, they're in need of volunteers and donations to keep it up.

"Right now we're down to kind of a bare bones deal. So, we could use anybody that would like to help. You don't have to be a fancy cook. You can peel a potato, you can wash a dish; any kind of help is welcome," Morrison said.

If you'd like to volunteer or donate you can contact St. Thomas Episcopal Church at 304-536-3320 or email Lena Hoke at gemofwv@gmail.com.