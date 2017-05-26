Students Look Forward To Summer Vacation - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Students Look Forward To Summer Vacation

Posted: Updated:
By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Connect
RALEIGH -

Friday, is the official last day of school for several counties including Raleigh, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell and Summers.

59News caught up with students  from Shady Spring Middle who are looking forward to their summer Vacation.


I'mm excited and looking forward to the summer because I' m going to miss school and everything I'm just ready for a break,"  7th Grader Alexis Mckee said.

Meanwhile teachers there said its all bittersweet. 
"Its kind of mixed to be honest, kind of, we have had a really good year kids have been great lots of successes a lot of fun but at the same time I'm glad to be going home.

After Friday,  school will be out for the next three months. Classes will resume on August 16. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.