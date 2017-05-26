Students Look Forward To Summer Vacation

Friday, is the official last day of school for several counties including Raleigh, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell and Summers.



59News caught up with students from Shady Spring Middle who are looking forward to their summer Vacation.



I'mm excited and looking forward to the summer because I' m going to miss school and everything I'm just ready for a break," 7th Grader Alexis Mckee said.

Meanwhile teachers there said its all bittersweet.

"Its kind of mixed to be honest, kind of, we have had a really good year kids have been great lots of successes a lot of fun but at the same time I'm glad to be going home.



After Friday, school will be out for the next three months. Classes will resume on August 16.