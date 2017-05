The Mingo County Sheriff's Department has arrested two men after they allegedly threw needles from a vehicle near a children's park.

Bill Spaulding and Jeff Spaulding were arrested Thursday in Kermit, WV.

According to a release from police, they were within 100 feet from a park that many children visit and tossed their needles onto the ground earlier this week.

They are facing charges of Prohibited Act and Conspiracy.