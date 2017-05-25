WVU Coach's Caravan Takes Over Beckley

The WVU Coach's Caravan made it's annual stop in Beckley, WV on Thursday, May 25th. The coaches stopped in at Calacino's for a few hours to meet and greet some of their biggest fans.

Head football coach, Dana Holgorsen, basketball coach, Bob Huggins, Athletic Director Shane Lyons along with a number of others signed autographs and talked about their upcoming seasons. Huggins and the basketball team announced that they'll be hosting John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats in this season's SEC/Big-12 Challenge.

"That's what's awesome about WVU right now," Holgorsen said. "We've got a bunch of legit games that we get to look forward to in football and in basketball."

Holgorsen will be gearing his football team up for their home opener on Sunday, September 3rd against the Virginia Tech Hokies. That game will be played at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

The WVU Athletic department has a lot to be proud of this season including another National Championship from the Rifle team, a Women's Basketball Big 12 Conference Title, and a Women's Soccer runner-up finish in the National Championship game. Holgorsen and the football team also earned a 10-win season, while Huggins and crew made a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Basketball tournament.