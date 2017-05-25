HOLIDAY WEEKEND CAMPERS: Flash Flooding Possible This Weekend

Flash flooding is possible this weekend, especially along creeks, streams, and even some rivers.

After some sunshine and a break from the rain on Friday, all eyes are focused on Memorial Day Weekend. A slight risk for severe weather has been issued for Saturday by the Storm Prediction Center.

Strong to severe storms have the potential to form along a stalled-out cold front across the Two Virginias.

With plenty of moisture to work with, the storms that form could drop a lot of rain over a short period of time. With all the rain that fell this week, rivers and streams are already running a bit swollen. Soils are saturated. It is going to be difficult to accept large amounts of rainfall without flooding.

Due to the nature of these storms and the fact that the threat for them exists both Saturday and Sunday, flash flooding is becoming a major concern for the holiday weekend.

We are expecting another inch to two inches of rain across the region with locally higher amounts possible under thunderstorms.

Campers should be prepared to take action and remain vigilant in case flash flood warnings are issued by the National Weather Service.

Motorists who are driving should also take caution. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Remember, do not walk through a flooded area, and do not drive through flooded roadways.